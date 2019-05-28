Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $16.01 Million in Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) Stock

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 471,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,012,000. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

