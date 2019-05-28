Armor Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $52.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

