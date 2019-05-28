ARP Americas LP Buys New Stake in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 62.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $45,081.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

TRN has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

