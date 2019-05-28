ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $2.45 million and $11,312.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.01314084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001463 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00062739 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 324,130,744 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

