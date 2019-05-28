ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (ATASY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Get ATLANTIA SPA/ADR alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATASY. ValuEngine lowered ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Company Profile

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (ATASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.