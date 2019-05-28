AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) CFO Sells $51,372.50 in Stock

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 250 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $51,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin P. O’shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total value of $981,150.00.

AVB stock traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $202.71. 705,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,618. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $159.45 and a 12-month high of $204.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Robert W. Baird upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,236 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

