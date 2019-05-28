Avestar Capital LLC Has $110,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,515 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,432.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,945,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,195 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $5,881,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 623.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,002,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 863,772 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,495,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,757,000 after acquiring an additional 755,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $2,593,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

