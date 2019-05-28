Avestar Capital LLC Has $183,000 Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 55.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,408,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 429,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,212,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

