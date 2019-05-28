Avianca (AVH) Trading 1% Higher

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 33,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 307,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVH. ValuEngine cut shares of Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $327.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Avianca had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avianca Holdings SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0387 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avianca’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Avianca during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in Avianca during the fourth quarter worth about $1,509,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avianca by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,542,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 471,156 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avianca by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avianca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avianca (NYSE:AVH)

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

