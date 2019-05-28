Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (FNDF)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $30.69.

