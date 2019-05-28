Bank of America Corp (BAC) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $288.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.98.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

