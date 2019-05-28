Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Bordelon sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $49,639.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Bordelon sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $232,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,554 shares of company stock worth $524,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $48.47.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

