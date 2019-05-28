Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in CNB Financial Corp (CCNE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CNB Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CNB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $413.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.83. CNB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.38 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, analysts forecast that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

