Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,259 Shares of Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemical Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,480,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,458,000 after buying an additional 253,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chemical Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,781,000 after buying an additional 185,916 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Chemical Financial by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,658,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,339,000 after buying an additional 529,790 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its position in Chemical Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 1,297,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,511,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Chemical Financial by 3,599.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,013,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHFC opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Chemical Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.40 million. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

CHFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chemical Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Chemical Financial Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

