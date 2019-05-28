Bar Harbor Trust Services Purchases New Holdings in Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO)

Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 74,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000. Millicom International Cellular accounts for about 2.5% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.34). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

