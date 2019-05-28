Barings LLC Takes $991,000 Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in OneMain by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 151,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,364,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,147,000 after acquiring an additional 638,277 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 40,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 64,915 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 2,064.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 366,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.50. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $37.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. OneMain had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

