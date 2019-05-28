Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

“Reaffirm OUTPERFORM : Our fiscal 2020-based price target is $21. The speculation regarding the potential value in a sale of Starz should help establish a baseline value for the premium service, with additional support from investment in the international unit. These elements should help establish a floor for the perceived value of the total company, providing added support for our favorable . Additionally, management’s risk mitigation skills highlight a measured risk-taking approach. Management continues its efforts to right-size the balance sheet and the sale of a stake in Starz International will support achievement of management’s leverage targets.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Macquarie reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of LGF.A opened at $14.89 on Friday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

