Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) Shares Bought by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.63. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.17 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,121 shares in the company, valued at $549,269.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) Shares Bought by Alambic Investment Management L.P.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/bassett-furniture-industries-inc-bset-shares-bought-by-alambic-investment-management-l-p.html.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.