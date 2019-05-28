Bayer (BAYN) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.67 ($94.97).

Get Bayer alerts:

Bayer stock opened at €54.63 ($63.52) on Monday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.