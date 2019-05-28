BCE Inc. (BCE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BCE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 81,511 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,504,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,918,000 after buying an additional 33,624 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BCE by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BCE by 416.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 212,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 171,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. Barclays restated an “average” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Desjardins lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE BCE opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. BCE had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

