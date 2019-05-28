Beazley (BEZ) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 622 ($8.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 651 ($8.51) price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Beazley currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 612.13 ($8.00).

BEZ opened at GBX 572 ($7.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.69. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 484.20 ($6.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 615 ($8.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32.

In other Beazley news, insider John Reizenstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 559 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £55,900 ($73,043.25). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £15,180 ($19,835.36).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

