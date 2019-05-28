Benchmark Cuts SINA (SINA) Price Target to $78.00

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie lowered SINA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered SINA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SINA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered SINA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.07.

Get SINA alerts:

Shares of SINA stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.08. SINA has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $475.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.57 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SINA will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in SINA by 66.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of SINA by 100.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SINA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SINA during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SINA by 110.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.