Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Weibo (WB)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $81.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WB. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of WB stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $112.03.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $399.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Weibo by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

