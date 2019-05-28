Berenberg Bank Cuts Sabre Insurance Group (SBRE) Price Target to GBX 295

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 296 ($3.87) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 299.60 ($3.91).

SBRE stock opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $653.75 million and a PE ratio of 13.21. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a one year high of GBX 301 ($3.93).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton bought 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,866.48 ($25,959.07). Also, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 190,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £547,200 ($715,013.72).

Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

