Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,426.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,150,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,826,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,626 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,825,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22,510.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,388,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other Altria Group news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/berkeley-capital-partners-llc-has-1-16-million-holdings-in-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.