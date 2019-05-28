Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Invests $216,000 in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 811 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,000,828,000 after purchasing an additional 349,019 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $781,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,073,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.08, for a total transaction of $1,519,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,551.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,516,808. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.63.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $274.77 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $291.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/bernardo-wealth-planning-llc-invests-216000-in-adobe-inc-adbe.html.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.