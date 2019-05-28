BidaskClub Downgrades ORBCOMM (ORBC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.64. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $549.00 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.99.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $66.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Constantine Milcos sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $29,792.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,177.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 27,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $199,606.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,581 shares of company stock valued at $269,080. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portsea Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 7,560,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,260,000 after acquiring an additional 296,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ORBCOMM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,139,000 after buying an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ORBCOMM by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,844,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 202,299 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ORBCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,447,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ORBCOMM by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,869,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 191,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

