BidaskClub Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MCRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of MCRI opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $49.63.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 697,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

