BidaskClub Upgrades Cyberark Software (CYBR) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cyberark Software from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.55.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

CYBR stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.33. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 2,490.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 910.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.