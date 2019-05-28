Bitcoin Interest Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00001062 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $64,173.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00978585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00279257 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00126686 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00020683 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003655 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

