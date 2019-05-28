BitStation Market Cap Reaches $50,877.00 (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One BitStation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and CoinBene. BitStation has a market capitalization of $50,877.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitStation has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00383533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.01387201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00140729 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004206 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitStation Token Profile

BitStation launched on March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. The official website for BitStation is www.bitstation.co. BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitStation

BitStation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitStation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitStation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

