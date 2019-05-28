BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $146,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 81.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $435.76 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $557.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.40, for a total transaction of $35,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total transaction of $15,055,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,658 shares of company stock worth $18,864,994. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $536.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.38.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

