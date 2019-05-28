BlackRock Inc. Has $2.21 Billion Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,685,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $2,207,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $366.85 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $265.27 and a 52-week high of $414.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 333.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.13.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total value of $190,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brad W. Beckham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total value of $1,853,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,852.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,886 shares of company stock worth $18,002,602. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

