BlackRock Inc. Has $2.65 Billion Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,029,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of AFLAC worth $2,651,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,062,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AFLAC by 2,138.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,815,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,273 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AFLAC by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,914,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,025 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,155,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 853.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles D. Lake II sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $937,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles D. Lake II sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $771,200.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,310 shares of company stock valued at $6,254,667. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

