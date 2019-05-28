BMO Capital Markets Cuts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.UN) Price Target to C$5.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.30 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOT.UN. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.79.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.11. 132,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,815. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.52 and a 12 month high of C$10.92.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.