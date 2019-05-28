BOLT (BOLT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.41 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. One BOLT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $5.41 million and $1.69 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00386574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.95 or 0.01388353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00140176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,739,534 tokens. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

