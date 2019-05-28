Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Position Increased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,708.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,162.91.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,995.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (down from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,072.70.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total transaction of $588,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,620 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

