Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $63.02 and last traded at $63.02, with a volume of 59751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.36.

The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 13,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $726,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,156,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,410,000 after purchasing an additional 185,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,819,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,725,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,216,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,844,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,250,000 after purchasing an additional 509,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

