Bovis Homes Group (BVS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BVS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target (up previously from GBX 860 ($11.24)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of Bovis Homes Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bovis Homes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,127.50 ($14.73).

Shares of BVS opened at GBX 996.50 ($13.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bovis Homes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,311.50 ($17.14).

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

