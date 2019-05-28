Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $51.96 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (UBS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290,391 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,412 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $51,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 504,938.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 156,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 99,498,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,152 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. FIG Partners lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $51.96 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (UBS)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/brandes-investment-partners-lp-has-51-96-million-holdings-in-ubs-group-ag-ubs.html.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.