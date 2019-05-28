Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Holdings Cut by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,568,314 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $44,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In related news, insider Tom Wirth sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $148,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $54,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,744.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 17.40%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

