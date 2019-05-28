Bremer Bank National Association Acquires New Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,977,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,576,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,282,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,601,000 after acquiring an additional 588,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,265,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,074,000 after acquiring an additional 133,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,286,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,008,000 after acquiring an additional 269,436 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,260,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $143.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $140.92 and a 52-week high of $250.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $188.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.42.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

