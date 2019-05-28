Bremer Bank National Association Takes Position in Graco Inc. (GGG)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

NYSE:GGG opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. Graco had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 182,610 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $9,344,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,518.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $313,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,438.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,948 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,427. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

