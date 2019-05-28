Brenntag (BNR) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.39 ($62.09).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €43.58 ($50.67) on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

