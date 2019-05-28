Brink’s (BCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.86. Brink’s reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brink’s.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 86.38%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

BCO stock opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.65 per share, with a total value of $363,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,300,535. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Colan sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $532,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,720 and have sold 37,844 shares worth $3,032,561. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Brink’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 373,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 50,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.