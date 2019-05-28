BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Lennar Co. (LEN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 14.77. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $978,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lennar to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

