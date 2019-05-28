Brokerages Expect Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (JRSH) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $9.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 104 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of JRSH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 113,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 73,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 123.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.