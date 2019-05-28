Brokerages Set $9.00 Target Price for Opera Ltd (OPRA)

Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Opera an industry rank of 96 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of Opera stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 434,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,741. Opera has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.77.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter worth about $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

