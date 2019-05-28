Brokerages Set D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Target Price at $47.36

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.66 to $37.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.67%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $57,062.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $73,429.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,243 shares of company stock worth $213,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

