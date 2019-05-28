Byteball Bytes Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,000.00 (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Byteball Bytes has a total market cap of $23.46 million and $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for about $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Byteball Bytes Coin Profile

Byteball Bytes launched on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes' total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. Byteball Bytes' official website is byteball.org.

Byteball Bytes' official message board is medium.com/byteball.

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

